State of Alaska Department of Revenue Sells 458 Shares of Manhattan Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MANH)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue cut its holdings in shares of Manhattan Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MANH) by 4.1% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 10,834 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 458 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Manhattan Associates were worth $1,034,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Manhattan Associates by 1.2% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 239,507 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $11,933,000 after acquiring an additional 2,740 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in Manhattan Associates by 13.8% in the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 22,453 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,119,000 after buying an additional 2,719 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc grew its position in shares of Manhattan Associates by 1.7% in the first quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 255,692 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $16,118,000 after purchasing an additional 4,315 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in Manhattan Associates by 786.8% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 43,853 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,184,000 after acquiring an additional 38,908 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its stake in Manhattan Associates by 33.4% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 15,033 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $749,000 after purchasing an additional 3,762 shares during the period.

MANH has been the subject of several analyst reports. SunTrust Banks boosted their price target on shares of Manhattan Associates from $98.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Manhattan Associates from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 23rd. ValuEngine raised shares of Manhattan Associates from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Loop Capital assumed coverage on shares of Manhattan Associates in a research note on Tuesday, August 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $125.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Benchmark lifted their price objective on shares of Manhattan Associates from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $107.67.

Shares of Manhattan Associates stock opened at $103.27 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 77.65 and a beta of 1.96. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $96.46 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $84.61. Manhattan Associates, Inc. has a 12-month low of $35.20 and a 12-month high of $106.17.

Manhattan Associates (NASDAQ:MANH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The software maker reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $135.63 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $127.27 million. Manhattan Associates had a return on equity of 57.45% and a net margin of 14.15%. Analysts expect that Manhattan Associates, Inc. will post 1.19 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Edmond Eger sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.05, for a total transaction of $245,125.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 13,458 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,319,556.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.74% of the company’s stock.

Manhattan Associates, Inc develops, sells, deploys, services, and maintains software solutions to manage supply chains, inventory, and omni-channel operations for retailers, wholesalers, manufacturers, logistics providers, and other organizations. The company offers Manhattan SCALE, a portfolio of logistics execution solutions that provide trading partner management, yard management, optimization, warehouse management, and transportation execution services; and Manhattan Active, a set of enterprise and store omni-channel solutions.

