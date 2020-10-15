IPG Photonics Co. (NASDAQ:IPGP) Shares Sold by State of Alaska Department of Revenue

State of Alaska Department of Revenue cut its holdings in shares of IPG Photonics Co. (NASDAQ:IPGP) by 3.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,088 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 229 shares during the quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in IPG Photonics were worth $1,034,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of IPGP. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of IPG Photonics during the second quarter worth approximately $592,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in IPG Photonics by 2.9% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 53,063 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $8,511,000 after purchasing an additional 1,487 shares during the period. Ninety One UK Ltd acquired a new position in IPG Photonics in the second quarter worth $8,103,000. Stephens Inc. AR boosted its holdings in IPG Photonics by 18.8% in the second quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 625 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $100,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the period. Finally, Stephens Investment Management Group LLC boosted its holdings in IPG Photonics by 13.9% in the second quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC now owns 152,855 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $24,516,000 after purchasing an additional 18,637 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.47% of the company’s stock.

In other IPG Photonics news, Director John R. Peeler sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.79, for a total value of $715,160.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 9,891 shares in the company, valued at $1,768,411.89. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Thomas J. Burgomaster sold 8,150 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.74, for a total value of $1,301,881.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 9,950 shares in the company, valued at $1,589,413. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 31,689 shares of company stock valued at $5,334,264 over the last 90 days. 34.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on IPGP shares. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on shares of IPG Photonics from $149.00 to $174.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of IPG Photonics from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating on shares of IPG Photonics in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. BidaskClub raised shares of IPG Photonics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of IPG Photonics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $174.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. IPG Photonics has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $171.88.

Shares of NASDAQ IPGP opened at $181.90 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $9.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 76.43 and a beta of 1.54. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $166.27 and a 200 day simple moving average of $153.76. IPG Photonics Co. has a 52 week low of $98.04 and a 52 week high of $185.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 8.11 and a current ratio of 9.99.

IPG Photonics (NASDAQ:IPGP) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The semiconductor company reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.13. IPG Photonics had a return on equity of 7.35% and a net margin of 10.79%. The firm had revenue of $296.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $280.54 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.34 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 18.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that IPG Photonics Co. will post 3.13 EPS for the current year.

IPG Photonics Company Profile

IPG Photonics Corporation develops and manufactures a range of high-performance fiber lasers, fiber amplifiers, and diode lasers used in various applications primarily in materials processing worldwide. The company's laser products include low, medium, and high power lasers; fiber pigtailed packaged diodes and fiber coupled direct diode laser systems; high-energy pulsed lasers, multi-wavelength and tunable lasers, and single-polarization and single-frequency lasers; laser diode chips and packaged laser diodes; and high power optical fiber delivery cables, fiber couplers, beam switches, chillers, scanners, and other accessories.

