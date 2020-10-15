Discovery Inc Series C (NASDAQ:DISCK) Shares Sold by State of Alaska Department of Revenue

State of Alaska Department of Revenue decreased its position in Discovery Inc Series C (NASDAQ:DISCK) by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 52,815 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,439 shares during the quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Discovery Inc Series C were worth $1,035,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in DISCK. Twin Tree Management LP boosted its stake in shares of Discovery Inc Series C by 174.5% during the 2nd quarter. Twin Tree Management LP now owns 8,368 shares of the company’s stock valued at $161,000 after buying an additional 5,319 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group purchased a new position in Discovery Inc Series C in the 1st quarter worth about $163,000. M&T Bank Corp purchased a new position in Discovery Inc Series C in the 1st quarter worth about $197,000. WealthStone Inc. purchased a new position in Discovery Inc Series C in the 2nd quarter worth about $205,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in Discovery Inc Series C by 13.2% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 12,542 shares of the company’s stock worth $219,000 after purchasing an additional 1,459 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 54.20% of the company’s stock.

Get Discovery Inc Series C alerts:

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on DISCK shares. ValuEngine cut Discovery Inc Series C from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 1st. BidaskClub lowered Discovery Inc Series C from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 25th.

Shares of DISCK opened at $18.78 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $9.52 billion, a PE ratio of 9.53 and a beta of 1.39. Discovery Inc Series C has a 12 month low of $15.43 and a 12 month high of $31.20. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $20.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.61. The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32.

Discovery Inc Series C (NASDAQ:DISCK) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $2.54 billion for the quarter. Discovery Inc Series C had a return on equity of 21.73% and a net margin of 12.86%.

Discovery Inc Series C Profile

Discovery, Inc operates as a media company worldwide. The company operates through two segments, U.S. Networks and International Networks. The company owns and operates various television networks under the Discovery Channel, TLC, Animal Planet, Investigation Discovery, Science Channel, MotorTrend, Food Network, HGTV, Travel Channel, TVN, DIY Network, Cooking Channel, Discovery Family Channel, American Heroes Channel, Destination America, Discovery Life, Discovery en Espanol, Discovery Familia, Great American Country, the Oprah Winfrey Network, Eurosport, Discovery Kids, DMAX, and Discovery Home & Health brands, as well as other regional television networks.

See Also: Why do analysts give a neutral rating?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DISCK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Discovery Inc Series C (NASDAQ:DISCK).

Receive News & Ratings for Discovery Inc Series C Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Discovery Inc Series C and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.