State of Alaska Department of Revenue Sells 1,107 Shares of Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue lowered its position in shares of Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN) by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 26,214 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 1,107 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Ciena were worth $1,040,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in CIEN. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of Ciena by 64.3% during the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 562 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank purchased a new stake in Ciena in the second quarter worth approximately $34,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. boosted its holdings in Ciena by 47.0% in the second quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 744 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 238 shares during the last quarter. West Oak Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Ciena in the second quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Ciena in the second quarter worth approximately $43,000. 88.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. MKM Partners dropped their target price on shares of Ciena from $62.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 4th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Ciena in a report on Friday, July 24th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Vertical Group assumed coverage on shares of Ciena in a report on Wednesday. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Cowen restated a “buy” rating and issued a $73.00 target price on shares of Ciena in a report on Wednesday, June 24th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upgraded shares of Ciena from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Ciena presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $53.62.

Shares of CIEN opened at $42.07 on Thursday. Ciena Co. has a 1-year low of $30.58 and a 1-year high of $61.51. The stock has a market cap of $6.49 billion, a PE ratio of 17.46, a P/E/G ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 0.89. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $44.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $50.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 3.56 and a quick ratio of 3.06.

Ciena (NYSE:CIEN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, September 3rd. The communications equipment provider reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.23. Ciena had a net margin of 10.26% and a return on equity of 17.93%. The business had revenue of $976.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $974.49 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.71 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Ciena Co. will post 2.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP Andrew C. Petrik sold 1,000 shares of Ciena stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.62, for a total transaction of $54,620.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO James E. Moylan, Jr. sold 2,000 shares of Ciena stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.56, for a total value of $81,120.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 100,645 shares of company stock worth $5,500,743 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.95% of the company’s stock.

Ciena Corporation provides network hardware, software, and services that support the transport, switching, aggregation, service delivery, and management of video, data, and voice traffic on communications networks worldwide. The company's Networking Platforms segment offers hardware networking solutions optimized for the convergence of coherent optical transport, optical transport network switching, and packet switching.

