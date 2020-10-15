State of Alaska Department of Revenue Decreases Stock Position in Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue trimmed its position in Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW) by 5.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,241 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 748 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Arrow Electronics were worth $1,041,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Balentine LLC purchased a new position in Arrow Electronics in the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Evoke Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in Arrow Electronics by 763.8% in the 2nd quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 501 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 443 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Arrow Electronics by 203.5% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 965 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 647 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. increased its stake in shares of Arrow Electronics by 148.2% during the 2nd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,154 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $79,000 after acquiring an additional 689 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new position in shares of Arrow Electronics during the 2nd quarter valued at about $132,000. Institutional investors own 94.17% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Arrow Electronics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $75.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. TheStreet raised shares of Arrow Electronics from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 2nd. ValuEngine raised shares of Arrow Electronics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. Finally, Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Arrow Electronics in a research note on Monday, July 13th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $73.13.

ARW opened at $83.57 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $79.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $69.00. The company has a market cap of $6.49 billion, a PE ratio of 17.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.46. Arrow Electronics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $39.25 and a 1 year high of $85.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.45.

Arrow Electronics (NYSE:ARW) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The technology company reported $1.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.14. Arrow Electronics had a net margin of 1.41% and a return on equity of 11.39%. The firm had revenue of $6.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.38 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.60 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Arrow Electronics, Inc. will post 6.47 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Arrow Electronics news, SVP Lily Yan Hughes sold 2,126 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.08, for a total value of $159,620.08. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 23,410 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,757,622.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Sean J. Kerins sold 6,270 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.54, for a total transaction of $467,365.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 23,260 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,733,800.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 77,230 shares of company stock valued at $6,035,273 in the last ninety days. 1.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Arrow Electronics, Inc provides products, services, and solutions to industrial and commercial users of electronic components and enterprise computing solutions worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Global Components and Global Enterprise Computing Solutions. The Global Components segment markets and distributes semiconductor products and related services; passive, electro-mechanical, and interconnect products consisting primarily of capacitors, resistors, potentiometers, power supplies, relays, switches, and connectors; and computing and memory products, as well as other products and services.

