State of Alaska Department of Revenue Sells 1,403 Shares of MDU Resources Group, Inc. (NYSE:MDU)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue cut its holdings in shares of MDU Resources Group, Inc. (NYSE:MDU) by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 46,423 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,403 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in MDU Resources Group were worth $1,044,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. RBA Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of MDU Resources Group by 9.5% during the second quarter. RBA Wealth Management LLC now owns 54,394 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,206,000 after acquiring an additional 4,710 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of MDU Resources Group by 115.4% during the second quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 22,397 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $496,000 after buying an additional 11,997 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of MDU Resources Group by 0.5% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 617,407 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $13,694,000 after buying an additional 2,934 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of MDU Resources Group during the second quarter valued at about $602,000. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its position in shares of MDU Resources Group by 55.0% during the second quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 34,289 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $761,000 after buying an additional 12,162 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.79% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:MDU opened at $23.05 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $23.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.28. The company has a market cap of $4.62 billion, a PE ratio of 12.88, a P/E/G ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. MDU Resources Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $15.00 and a twelve month high of $32.22.

MDU Resources Group (NYSE:MDU) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.21. MDU Resources Group had a net margin of 6.50% and a return on equity of 12.52%. The business had revenue of $1.36 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.30 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.31 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that MDU Resources Group, Inc. will post 1.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, September 10th were paid a $0.2075 dividend. This represents a $0.83 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 9th. MDU Resources Group’s payout ratio is 49.11%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine cut shares of MDU Resources Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of MDU Resources Group from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th.

In other MDU Resources Group news, Director David M. Sparby purchased 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 20th. The stock was bought at an average price of $22.52 per share, for a total transaction of $45,040.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 20,807 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $468,573.64. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.94% of the company’s stock.

MDU Resources Group, Inc engages in regulated energy delivery, and construction materials and services businesses in the United States. The company's Electric segment generates, transmits, and distributes electricity for residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in Montana, North Dakota, South Dakota, and Wyoming.

