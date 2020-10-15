State of Alaska Department of Revenue Sells 197 Shares of Deckers Outdoor Corp (NYSE:DECK)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue cut its holdings in shares of Deckers Outdoor Corp (NYSE:DECK) by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,781 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 197 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Deckers Outdoor were worth $1,051,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in Deckers Outdoor in the second quarter valued at $27,000. Pathstone Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in Deckers Outdoor in the first quarter valued at $67,000. Islay Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Deckers Outdoor in the second quarter valued at $113,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its holdings in Deckers Outdoor by 1,584.3% in the second quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 859 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $169,000 after purchasing an additional 808 shares during the period. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc acquired a new stake in Deckers Outdoor in the second quarter valued at $202,000.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. UBS Group assumed coverage on Deckers Outdoor in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $250.00 price target for the company. BTIG Research raised their target price on Deckers Outdoor from $208.00 to $244.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 28th. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded Deckers Outdoor from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. 140166 restated a “buy” rating and issued a $250.00 target price on shares of Deckers Outdoor in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, BNP Paribas raised shares of Deckers Outdoor from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $295.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $215.12.

Deckers Outdoor stock opened at $256.10 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.16, a current ratio of 3.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The company has a market capitalization of $7.18 billion, a PE ratio of 25.26, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.81. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $217.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $185.95. Deckers Outdoor Corp has a twelve month low of $78.70 and a twelve month high of $257.88.

Deckers Outdoor (NYSE:DECK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The textile maker reported ($0.28) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.11) by $0.83. The business had revenue of $283.17 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $264.52 million. Deckers Outdoor had a net margin of 13.44% and a return on equity of 26.64%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Deckers Outdoor Corp will post 9.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Thomas Garcia sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $219.00, for a total transaction of $219,000.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 18,617 shares in the company, valued at $4,077,123. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO David Powers sold 13,164 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.88, for a total transaction of $2,762,860.32. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 76,257 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,004,819.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 37,357 shares of company stock valued at $8,158,513 over the last three months. 1.33% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Deckers Outdoor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, markets, and distributes footwear, apparel, and accessories for casual lifestyle use and high performance activities. It offers premium footwear, apparel, and accessories under the UGG brand name; sandals, shoes, and boots under the Teva brand name; and footwear under the Sanuk brand name.

