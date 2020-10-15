State of Alaska Department of Revenue Increases Stock Position in Glu Mobile Inc. (NASDAQ:GLUU)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its stake in shares of Glu Mobile Inc. (NASDAQ:GLUU) by 10.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 137,455 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,310 shares during the quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue owned 0.08% of Glu Mobile worth $1,054,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its stake in shares of Glu Mobile by 52.2% during the 1st quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 363,014 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,283,000 after buying an additional 124,579 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Glu Mobile by 18.3% during the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 562,739 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,539,000 after buying an additional 87,124 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG raised its stake in shares of Glu Mobile by 95.8% during the 1st quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 735,859 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,629,000 after buying an additional 360,085 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc raised its stake in shares of Glu Mobile by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 302,324 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,902,000 after buying an additional 1,635 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its position in Glu Mobile by 48.4% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 57,946 shares of the company’s stock worth $364,000 after purchasing an additional 18,901 shares in the last quarter. 74.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Glu Mobile from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 13th. Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Glu Mobile in a report on Tuesday, September 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $9.80 price target for the company. BidaskClub upgraded Glu Mobile from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 22nd. Roth Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Glu Mobile in a report on Friday, October 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Glu Mobile from $10.50 to $10.75 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $10.07.

Shares of GLUU opened at $8.20 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $1.40 billion, a P/E ratio of -117.13, a PEG ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 0.58. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $7.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.34. Glu Mobile Inc. has a 12 month low of $3.98 and a 12 month high of $10.85.

Glu Mobile (NASDAQ:GLUU) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.13). The business had revenue of $182.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $113.46 million. Glu Mobile had a negative return on equity of 4.61% and a negative net margin of 2.42%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 78.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.02 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Glu Mobile Inc. will post 0.17 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO Eric R. Ludwig sold 229,981 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.62, for a total value of $1,752,455.22. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 6.84% of the company’s stock.

About Glu Mobile

Glu Mobile Inc develops, publishes, and markets a portfolio of free-to-play mobile games for the users of smartphones and tablet devices. The company publishes titles primarily in four genres, including home décor, sports and action, fashion and celebrity, and time management. It creates games based on its own brands, Blood & Glory, Contract Killer, Cooking Dash, Deer Hunter, Diner Dash, Eternity Warriors, Frontline Commando, Gun Bros, QuizUp, and Tap Sports.

