Two Sigma Advisers LP Sells 15,200 Shares of ConforMIS Inc (NASDAQ:CFMS)

Two Sigma Advisers LP cut its stake in ConforMIS Inc (NASDAQ:CFMS) by 28.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 37,500 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 15,200 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP’s holdings in ConforMIS were worth $31,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in CFMS. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of ConforMIS by 869.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. now owns 484,706 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $397,000 after purchasing an additional 434,706 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in ConforMIS during the second quarter worth about $228,000. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in ConforMIS by 5,781.6% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 137,570 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $112,000 after acquiring an additional 135,231 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in ConforMIS by 57.5% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 99,520 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $82,000 after acquiring an additional 36,316 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bourgeon Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of ConforMIS by 250.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC now owns 35,000 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 25,000 shares during the period. 25.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get ConforMIS alerts:

Shares of CFMS opened at $0.77 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $59.72 million, a P/E ratio of -2.03 and a beta of 1.80. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.76 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.92. ConforMIS Inc has a 12 month low of $0.50 and a 12 month high of $2.42.

ConforMIS (NASDAQ:CFMS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.04. ConforMIS had a negative net margin of 35.03% and a negative return on equity of 189.07%. The business had revenue of $19.47 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.65 million. As a group, research analysts predict that ConforMIS Inc will post -0.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on CFMS. Cowen reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $2.00 target price on shares of ConforMIS in a research report on Wednesday, June 24th. ValuEngine cut ConforMIS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded ConforMIS from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $0.75 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Oppenheimer started coverage on ConforMIS in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $3.00 price target for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $1.94.

ConforMIS Company Profile

Conformis, Inc, a medical technology company, develops, manufactures, and sells joint replacement implants. The company offers customized knee replacement products, including iTotal CR, a cruciate-retaining product; iTotal PS, a posterior cruciate ligament substituting product; iDuo, a customized bicompartmental knee replacement system; and iUni, a customized unicompartmental knee replacement product to treat the medial or lateral compartment of the knee.

Further Reading: History of the Euro STOXX 50 Index



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CFMS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ConforMIS Inc (NASDAQ:CFMS).

Receive News & Ratings for ConforMIS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ConforMIS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.