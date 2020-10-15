State of Alaska Department of Revenue Trims Stock Holdings in Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HRC)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue trimmed its holdings in Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HRC) by 3.6% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 12,633 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 472 shares during the quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Hill-Rom were worth $1,054,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Hill-Rom by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 132,190 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $13,993,000 after purchasing an additional 4,312 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Hill-Rom by 20.0% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 139,208 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $14,004,000 after acquiring an additional 23,194 shares during the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. bought a new stake in shares of Hill-Rom during the 1st quarter worth $914,000. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its holdings in shares of Hill-Rom by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 177,313 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $17,838,000 after acquiring an additional 5,215 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Hill-Rom by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 982,751 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $98,864,000 after acquiring an additional 40,570 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.29% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HRC opened at $89.71 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $5.98 billion, a PE ratio of 28.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.50. Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $72.29 and a fifty-two week high of $117.68. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $87.32 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $100.25.

Hill-Rom (NYSE:HRC) last issued its earnings results on Friday, July 31st. The medical technology company reported $1.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.46 by $0.49. The firm had revenue of $767.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $749.39 million. Hill-Rom had a net margin of 7.05% and a return on equity of 25.48%. The business’s revenue was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.23 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc. will post 5.44 EPS for the current year.

In related news, SVP Andreas G. Frank sold 5,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.48, for a total transaction of $492,140.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 23,111 shares in the company, valued at $2,067,972.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.65% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on shares of Hill-Rom from $129.00 to $117.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 29th. Robert W. Baird started coverage on shares of Hill-Rom in a research note on Tuesday, September 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $115.00 price target for the company. Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of Hill-Rom from $115.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on shares of Hill-Rom from $138.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Hill-Rom from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Hill-Rom has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $115.29.

Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc operates as a medical technology company worldwide. It operates in three segments: Patient Support Systems, Front Line Care, and Surgical Solutions. The company offers medical surgical beds, intensive care unit beds, and bariatric patient beds, lifts and other patient mobility devices, non-invasive therapeutic products and surfaces, and information technologies and software solutions; and medical equipment management services, as well as sells equipment service contracts for its capital equipment.

