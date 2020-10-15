State of Alaska Department of Revenue Reduces Stock Holdings in New York Times Co (NYSE:NYT)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue lowered its position in New York Times Co (NYSE:NYT) by 4.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 24,627 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,032 shares during the quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in New York Times were worth $1,053,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. State of Tennessee Treasury Department lifted its position in shares of New York Times by 10.3% during the first quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 59,310 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,821,000 after purchasing an additional 5,546 shares in the last quarter. Duality Advisers LP acquired a new stake in shares of New York Times during the second quarter worth about $546,000. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its position in shares of New York Times by 3.9% during the second quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 197,331 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,294,000 after purchasing an additional 7,414 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of New York Times by 20.6% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 436,854 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,416,000 after purchasing an additional 74,751 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of New York Times by 0.5% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 444,687 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,690,000 after purchasing an additional 2,338 shares in the last quarter. 92.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get New York Times alerts:

New York Times stock opened at $45.15 on Thursday. New York Times Co has a one year low of $26.13 and a one year high of $47.95. The business has a fifty day moving average of $43.16 and a two-hundred day moving average of $40.04. The company has a market cap of $7.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.12 and a beta of 0.82.

New York Times (NYSE:NYT) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.17. New York Times had a return on equity of 12.74% and a net margin of 7.91%. The company had revenue of $403.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $389.25 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.17 earnings per share. New York Times’s quarterly revenue was down 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that New York Times Co will post 0.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 22nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 6th. New York Times’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.09%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on NYT. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of New York Times in a research report on Wednesday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $55.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of New York Times from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $49.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. Finally, Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of New York Times in a research note on Thursday, August 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $59.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $45.17.

In related news, Director Arthur Sulzberger, Jr. sold 165,735 shares of New York Times stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.46, for a total transaction of $7,534,313.10. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 553,592 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,166,292.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Mark Thompson sold 58,582 shares of New York Times stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.56, for a total value of $2,551,831.92. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 258,115 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,243,489.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 350,747 shares of company stock valued at $15,653,033 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

New York Times Profile

The New York Times Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides news and information for readers and viewers across various platforms worldwide. The company offers The New York Times (The Times), a daily and Sunday newspaper in the United States, as well as international edition of The Times; and operates the NYTimes.com Website.

See Also: What is the formula for the cash asset ratio?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NYT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for New York Times Co (NYSE:NYT).

Receive News & Ratings for New York Times Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for New York Times and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.