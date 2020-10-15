Two Sigma Advisers LP Takes Position in CleanSpark Inc (NASDAQ:CLSK)

Two Sigma Advisers LP acquired a new stake in CleanSpark Inc (NASDAQ:CLSK) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 11,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP owned 0.06% of CleanSpark as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Townsquare Capital LLC acquired a new position in CleanSpark in the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of CleanSpark during the 2nd quarter worth about $56,000. Finally, First Heartland Consultants Inc. bought a new stake in CleanSpark during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. 0.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get CleanSpark alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded CleanSpark from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th.

NASDAQ:CLSK opened at $9.84 on Thursday. CleanSpark Inc has a 12-month low of $0.97 and a 12-month high of $15.14. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.64.

CleanSpark (NASDAQ:CLSK) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.77) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.03) by $0.26. CleanSpark had a negative return on equity of 173.21% and a negative net margin of 272.94%. The firm had revenue of $3.44 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.73 million. Analysts forecast that CleanSpark Inc will post -2.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About CleanSpark

CleanSpark, Inc provides energy software and control technology in the United States. The company offers distributed energy systems that allow customers to design, engineer, and manage renewable energy generation, storage, and consumption; and microgrids, which comprise generation, energy storage, and smart distribution assets that serve a single or multiple loads connected to the utility grid and separate from the utility grid for commercial, industrial, mining, defense, campus, and residential users.

Recommended Story: Recession

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CLSK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CleanSpark Inc (NASDAQ:CLSK).

Receive News & Ratings for CleanSpark Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CleanSpark and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.