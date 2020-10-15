13,700 Shares in Soleno Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLNO) Acquired by Two Sigma Advisers LP

Posted by on Oct 15th, 2020

Share on StockTwits

Two Sigma Advisers LP purchased a new stake in Soleno Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLNO) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 13,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in SLNO. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Soleno Therapeutics by 25.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 85,745 shares of the company’s stock valued at $205,000 after acquiring an additional 17,281 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Soleno Therapeutics by 146.3% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 140,165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $333,000 after acquiring an additional 83,266 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in Soleno Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at $98,000. Vivo Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Soleno Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at $4,811,000. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in Soleno Therapeutics by 252.6% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 18,643 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 13,356 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 54.45% of the company’s stock.

SLNO has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Guggenheim initiated coverage on Soleno Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, September 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $8.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Soleno Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $7.65.

Shares of SLNO stock opened at $1.99 on Thursday. Soleno Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $1.18 and a 1 year high of $4.39. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $2.01 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $158.39 million, a PE ratio of -3.21 and a beta of 0.56.

Soleno Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SLNO) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by $0.05. As a group, analysts predict that Soleno Therapeutics, Inc. will post -0.32 EPS for the current year.

Soleno Therapeutics Profile

Soleno Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel therapeutics for the treatment of rare diseases. Its lead candidate is Diazoxide Choline Controlled Release (DCCR), a once-daily oral tablet for the treatment of Prader-Willi Syndrome (PWS), is being evaluated in a Phase III clinical development program.

Further Reading: Penny Stocks, Risk and Reward Factors

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Soleno Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SLNO)

Receive News & Ratings for Soleno Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Soleno Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Takes $1.40 Million Position in Nice Ltd
Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Takes $1.40 Million Position in Nice Ltd
Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Has $1.38 Million Stock Holdings in J M Smucker Co
Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Has $1.38 Million Stock Holdings in J M Smucker Co
Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Acquires 217,975 Shares of Recro Pharma, Inc.
Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Acquires 217,975 Shares of Recro Pharma, Inc.
Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Has $1.37 Million Position in Provident Financial Services, Inc.
Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Has $1.37 Million Position in Provident Financial Services, Inc.
Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Trims Stake in PPG Industries, Inc.
Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Trims Stake in PPG Industries, Inc.
Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Reduces Position in The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc.
Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Reduces Position in The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc.


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report