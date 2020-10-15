13,700 Shares in Soleno Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLNO) Acquired by Two Sigma Advisers LP

Two Sigma Advisers LP purchased a new stake in Soleno Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLNO) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 13,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in SLNO. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Soleno Therapeutics by 25.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 85,745 shares of the company’s stock valued at $205,000 after acquiring an additional 17,281 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Soleno Therapeutics by 146.3% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 140,165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $333,000 after acquiring an additional 83,266 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in Soleno Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at $98,000. Vivo Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Soleno Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at $4,811,000. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in Soleno Therapeutics by 252.6% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 18,643 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 13,356 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 54.45% of the company’s stock.

SLNO has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Guggenheim initiated coverage on Soleno Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, September 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $8.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Soleno Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $7.65.

Shares of SLNO stock opened at $1.99 on Thursday. Soleno Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $1.18 and a 1 year high of $4.39. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $2.01 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $158.39 million, a PE ratio of -3.21 and a beta of 0.56.

Soleno Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SLNO) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by $0.05. As a group, analysts predict that Soleno Therapeutics, Inc. will post -0.32 EPS for the current year.

Soleno Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel therapeutics for the treatment of rare diseases. Its lead candidate is Diazoxide Choline Controlled Release (DCCR), a once-daily oral tablet for the treatment of Prader-Willi Syndrome (PWS), is being evaluated in a Phase III clinical development program.

