Two Sigma Advisers LP Sells 10,700 Shares of Trinity Biotech plc (NASDAQ:TRIB)

Two Sigma Advisers LP trimmed its holdings in Trinity Biotech plc (NASDAQ:TRIB) by 35.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,800 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,700 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP owned 0.08% of Trinity Biotech worth $43,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in TRIB. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Trinity Biotech in the second quarter valued at approximately $130,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Trinity Biotech during the second quarter worth $76,000. Wealthsource Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Trinity Biotech during the second quarter worth $44,000. Finally, Wedbush Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Trinity Biotech during the second quarter worth $31,000. Institutional investors own 30.29% of the company’s stock.

Separately, ValuEngine cut shares of Trinity Biotech from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd.

Shares of NASDAQ TRIB opened at $2.61 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.89, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 107.01. Trinity Biotech plc has a 1-year low of $0.56 and a 1-year high of $3.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $62.75 million, a P/E ratio of -3.03 and a beta of 1.62. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $2.09 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.90.

Trinity Biotech (NASDAQ:TRIB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 25th. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $16.02 million during the quarter. Trinity Biotech had a negative net margin of 32.47% and a positive return on equity of 7.55%.

Trinity Biotech Company Profile

Trinity Biotech plc acquires, develops, manufactures, and markets medical diagnostic products for the clinical laboratory and point-of-care (POC) segments of the diagnostic market. The company offers clinical laboratory products, including diagnostic tests and instrumentation, which detect infectious diseases, such as lyme disease, sexually transmitted diseases, respiratory infections, epstein barr virus, and other viral pathogens; and products for the in-vitro diagnostic testing for haemoglobin A1c used in the monitoring and diagnosis of diabetes, and identifying those who are at a high risk of developing diabetes.

