Two Sigma Advisers LP Buys 10,500 Shares of Sesen Bio Inc (NASDAQ:SESN)

Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its holdings in shares of Sesen Bio Inc (NASDAQ:SESN) by 29.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 46,318 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,500 shares during the quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP’s holdings in Sesen Bio were worth $33,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Sesen Bio during the 2nd quarter valued at about $45,000. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. acquired a new stake in Sesen Bio in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $145,000. Finally, Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Sesen Bio by 121.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. now owns 923,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $665,000 after purchasing an additional 506,500 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.04% of the company’s stock.

Get Sesen Bio alerts:

SESN stock opened at $1.19 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $139.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.13 and a beta of 1.36. Sesen Bio Inc has a fifty-two week low of $0.37 and a fifty-two week high of $1.54. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $1.16 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.86.

Sesen Bio (NASDAQ:SESN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.15). As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Sesen Bio Inc will post -0.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on SESN. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Sesen Bio from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $0.75 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 target price on shares of Sesen Bio in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th.

Sesen Bio Profile

Sesen Bio, Inc, a late-stage clinical company, develops next-generation antibody-drug conjugate therapies for patients with cancer. It develops its products based on its Targeted Protein Therapeutics (TPTs) platform. The company's lead product candidate is Vicinium, a fusion protein that is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of high-grade non-muscle invasive bladder cancer.

See Also: How to Invest in an Index Fund

Receive News & Ratings for Sesen Bio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sesen Bio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.