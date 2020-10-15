Two Sigma Advisers LP Acquires Shares of 11,800 Galectin Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:GALT)

Posted by on Oct 15th, 2020

Share on StockTwits

Two Sigma Advisers LP acquired a new stake in Galectin Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:GALT) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 11,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,000.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of Galectin Therapeutics by 145.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 10,895 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 6,462 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new stake in shares of Galectin Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Vivaldi Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Galectin Therapeutics by 44.7% in the 2nd quarter. Vivaldi Capital Management LLC now owns 15,439 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 4,771 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Galectin Therapeutics by 28.9% in the 1st quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 28,541 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 6,400 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Galectin Therapeutics by 24.7% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 20,794 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 4,119 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 17.78% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. HC Wainwright lifted their price target on Galectin Therapeutics from $9.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Galectin Therapeutics from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday.

Shares of Galectin Therapeutics stock opened at $2.76 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $157.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.12 and a beta of 2.33. The company’s fifty day moving average is $2.77 and its 200 day moving average is $2.63. Galectin Therapeutics Inc. has a twelve month low of $1.50 and a twelve month high of $4.50.

Galectin Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GALT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.04). As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Galectin Therapeutics Inc. will post -0.38 EPS for the current year.

Galectin Therapeutics Profile

Galectin Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the research and development of therapies for fibrotic, skin, and cancer diseases. The company's lead product candidate includes GR-MD-02 galectin-3 inhibitor, a galactoarabino-rhamnogalacturonan polysaccharide polymer that is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of liver fibrosis associated with fatty liver disease and non-alcoholic steatohepatitis cirrhosis, as well as for the treatment of cancer.

Featured Story: Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) ETF

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Galectin Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GALT)

Receive News & Ratings for Galectin Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Galectin Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

Two Sigma Advisers LP Acquires Shares of 11,800 Galectin Therapeutics Inc.
Two Sigma Advisers LP Acquires Shares of 11,800 Galectin Therapeutics Inc.
Two Sigma Advisers LP Acquires New Stake in Alexco Resource Corp.
Two Sigma Advisers LP Acquires New Stake in Alexco Resource Corp.
GoPro Hits New 52-Week High at $7.23
GoPro Hits New 52-Week High at $7.23
Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Has $55,000 Position in Stellus Capital Investment Corp
Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Has $55,000 Position in Stellus Capital Investment Corp
Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Boosts Stake in Carriage Services, Inc.
Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Boosts Stake in Carriage Services, Inc.
Two Sigma Advisers LP Makes New $53,000 Investment in Himax Technologies, Inc.
Two Sigma Advisers LP Makes New $53,000 Investment in Himax Technologies, Inc.


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report