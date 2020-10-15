Two Sigma Advisers LP Acquires Shares of 11,800 Galectin Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:GALT)

Two Sigma Advisers LP acquired a new stake in Galectin Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:GALT) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 11,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,000.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of Galectin Therapeutics by 145.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 10,895 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 6,462 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new stake in shares of Galectin Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Vivaldi Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Galectin Therapeutics by 44.7% in the 2nd quarter. Vivaldi Capital Management LLC now owns 15,439 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 4,771 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Galectin Therapeutics by 28.9% in the 1st quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 28,541 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 6,400 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Galectin Therapeutics by 24.7% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 20,794 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 4,119 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 17.78% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. HC Wainwright lifted their price target on Galectin Therapeutics from $9.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Galectin Therapeutics from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday.

Shares of Galectin Therapeutics stock opened at $2.76 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $157.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.12 and a beta of 2.33. The company’s fifty day moving average is $2.77 and its 200 day moving average is $2.63. Galectin Therapeutics Inc. has a twelve month low of $1.50 and a twelve month high of $4.50.

Galectin Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GALT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.04). As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Galectin Therapeutics Inc. will post -0.38 EPS for the current year.

Galectin Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the research and development of therapies for fibrotic, skin, and cancer diseases. The company's lead product candidate includes GR-MD-02 galectin-3 inhibitor, a galactoarabino-rhamnogalacturonan polysaccharide polymer that is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of liver fibrosis associated with fatty liver disease and non-alcoholic steatohepatitis cirrhosis, as well as for the treatment of cancer.

