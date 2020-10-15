Two Sigma Advisers LP Acquires New Stake in Alexco Resource Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:AXU)

Two Sigma Advisers LP acquired a new stake in shares of Alexco Resource Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:AXU) (TSE:AXR) during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor acquired 17,500 shares of the mining company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of AXU. Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Alexco Resource in the 2nd quarter worth about $31,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Alexco Resource in the 2nd quarter valued at about $58,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alexco Resource in the 2nd quarter valued at about $88,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Alexco Resource in the 1st quarter valued at about $101,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Alexco Resource in the 2nd quarter valued at about $198,000.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Alexco Resource from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:AXU opened at $2.84 on Thursday. Alexco Resource Corp. has a one year low of $0.72 and a one year high of $3.50.

Alexco Resource (NYSEAMERICAN:AXU) (TSE:AXR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 12th. The mining company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.01). The business had revenue of $0.63 million for the quarter.

Alexco Resource Company Profile

Alexco Resource Corp. engages in the mineral exploration, and mine development and operational activities primarily in Yukon Territory, Canada. The company explores for silver, lead, zinc, and gold deposits. It owns interests in the majority of the historic Keno Hill Silver District project that comprises the Flame & Moth, Bermingham, Lucky Queen, Bellekeno, and Onek deposits, as well as 725 quartz mining leases, 873 quartz claims, 24 placer mining claims, one quartz mining license and 50% of three quartz mining leases, and two crown grants 50% of three quartz mining leases covering an area of 233 square kilometers located in Yukon Territory.

