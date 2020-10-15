GoPro (NASDAQ:GPRO) Hits New 52-Week High at $7.23

Shares of GoPro, Inc. (NASDAQ:GPRO) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $7.23 and last traded at $6.60, with a volume of 24035 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $6.80.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on GPRO shares. ValuEngine cut GoPro from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 23rd. BidaskClub raised GoPro from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on GoPro in a report on Monday, June 29th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on GoPro from $2.50 to $3.80 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 7th. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $5.00 price target on shares of GoPro in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $4.76.

Get GoPro alerts:

The stock has a market cap of $1.09 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.99 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a fifty day moving average of $4.58 and a 200 day moving average of $4.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 0.90.

GoPro (NASDAQ:GPRO) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.05. GoPro had a negative return on equity of 38.72% and a negative net margin of 10.24%. The firm had revenue of $134.25 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $109.03 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.03 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 54.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that GoPro, Inc. will post -0.19 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Fairhaven Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in GoPro during the second quarter worth approximately $57,000. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in shares of GoPro by 66.2% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 13,457 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 5,361 shares in the last quarter. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of GoPro by 26.1% in the first quarter. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC now owns 14,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of GoPro in the second quarter valued at $73,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of GoPro in the second quarter valued at $84,000. 45.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About GoPro (NASDAQ:GPRO)

GoPro, Inc develops and sells cameras, drones, and mountable and wearable accessories in the United States and internationally. The company offers cloud connected HERO7 Silver, HERO7 Black, and HERO8 Black waterproof cameras; MAX, a 360-degree waterproof camera; GoPro Plus, a cloud-based storage solution that enables subscribers to access, edit, and share content; Quik, a desktop editing application; and GoPro App, a mobile app that uploads a user's GoPro photos and video clips to a smartphone, as well as allows users to mix and match filters for a customizable editing experience.

Further Reading: Stock Market – What is a circuit breaker?

Receive News & Ratings for GoPro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GoPro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.