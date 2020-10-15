Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Has $55,000 Position in Stellus Capital Investment Corp (NYSE:SCM)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Stellus Capital Investment Corp (NYSE:SCM) by 76.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,659 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 25,520 shares during the quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Stellus Capital Investment were worth $55,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. WINTON GROUP Ltd bought a new stake in Stellus Capital Investment in the 2nd quarter valued at about $844,000. Cliffwater LLC purchased a new stake in Stellus Capital Investment in the second quarter worth approximately $441,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Stellus Capital Investment in the second quarter worth approximately $310,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in Stellus Capital Investment by 1,727.2% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 31,281 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $228,000 after buying an additional 29,569 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc boosted its stake in Stellus Capital Investment by 33.7% in the first quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 108,484 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $794,000 after buying an additional 27,317 shares in the last quarter. 15.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Stellus Capital Investment stock opened at $8.35 on Thursday. Stellus Capital Investment Corp has a one year low of $4.10 and a one year high of $15.04. The business’s fifty day moving average is $8.56 and its 200 day moving average is $7.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.14 and a quick ratio of 0.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $162.71 million, a PE ratio of 26.94 and a beta of 1.29.

Stellus Capital Investment (NYSE:SCM) last posted its earnings results on Friday, July 31st. The investment management company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.05. Stellus Capital Investment had a return on equity of 9.60% and a net margin of 10.29%. The company had revenue of $13.84 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.49 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Stellus Capital Investment Corp will post 1.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a None dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 15th will be issued a $0.31 dividend. This represents a yield of 11.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 14th. Stellus Capital Investment’s dividend payout ratio is 81.30%.

In related news, CEO Robert T. Ladd acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 6th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $8.05 per share, with a total value of $80,500.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Dean D’angelo acquired 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 1st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $8.12 per share, for a total transaction of $40,600.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders acquired 45,000 shares of company stock worth $361,800. 5.41% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts have weighed in on SCM shares. National Securities upgraded Stellus Capital Investment to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Raymond James reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Stellus Capital Investment in a research report on Tuesday, September 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Stellus Capital Investment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Stellus Capital Investment currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.00.

Stellus Capital Investment Profile

Stellus Capital Investment Corporation is a business development company specializing in investments in private middle-market companies. It invests through first lien, second lien, unitranche, and mezzanine debt financing, often with a corresponding equity investment. The fund seeks to invest in companies with an EBITDA between $5 million and $50 million.

