Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Boosts Stake in Carriage Services, Inc. (NYSE:CSV)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Carriage Services, Inc. (NYSE:CSV) by 6.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 111,047 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,704 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned approximately 0.62% of Carriage Services worth $2,013,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its position in Carriage Services by 53.8% during the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,426 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 499 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in Carriage Services during the first quarter valued at about $25,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in shares of Carriage Services by 26.0% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,090 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 1,051 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in shares of Carriage Services by 44.5% during the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 8,973 shares of the company’s stock worth $163,000 after purchasing an additional 2,762 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Carriage Services during the second quarter worth about $201,000. 73.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Carriage Services alerts:

NYSE:CSV opened at $23.49 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.98. Carriage Services, Inc. has a one year low of $13.54 and a one year high of $28.50. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.17. The stock has a market cap of $421.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 78.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 0.85.

Carriage Services (NYSE:CSV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.12. Carriage Services had a return on equity of 10.69% and a net margin of 1.83%. The business had revenue of $77.48 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $72.00 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Carriage Services, Inc. will post 1.55 EPS for the current year.

In other Carriage Services news, VP Michael Loeffel purchased 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 11th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $20.89 per share, for a total transaction of $52,225.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the vice president now owns 22,812 shares in the company, valued at approximately $476,542.68. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 11.80% of the company’s stock.

CSV has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. TheStreet upgraded Carriage Services from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut Carriage Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 29th. Finally, Barrington Research initiated coverage on Carriage Services in a research note on Tuesday, September 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $28.33.

Carriage Services Profile

Carriage Services, Inc provides funeral and cemetery services, and merchandise in the United States. It operates through two segments, Funeral Home Operations and Cemetery Operations. The Funeral Home Operations segment offers burial, cremation, and consultation services; removes and prepares remains; sells caskets, urns, and related funeral merchandise; and enables the use of funeral home facilities for visitation, remembrance, and transportation services.

Featured Article: What is a dividend reinvestment plan?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CSV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Carriage Services, Inc. (NYSE:CSV).

Receive News & Ratings for Carriage Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carriage Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.