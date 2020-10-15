Two Sigma Advisers LP Makes New $53,000 Investment in Himax Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:HIMX)

Two Sigma Advisers LP bought a new position in shares of Himax Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:HIMX) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 12,800 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $53,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Yiheng Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Himax Technologies by 25.9% during the second quarter. Yiheng Capital Management L.P. now owns 6,749,527 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $27,943,000 after buying an additional 1,390,332 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Himax Technologies by 1,361.0% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 356,199 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,475,000 after buying an additional 331,819 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Himax Technologies by 125.1% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 579,713 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,588,000 after buying an additional 322,226 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in shares of Himax Technologies during the first quarter worth $742,000. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP increased its holdings in shares of Himax Technologies by 173.5% during the first quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 370,102 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,014,000 after buying an additional 234,759 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 12.52% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Himax Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $4.25 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, October 8th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Himax Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, October 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $5.21.

NASDAQ HIMX opened at $3.79 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $652.58 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -54.14 and a beta of 1.01. Himax Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $1.73 and a twelve month high of $5.10. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.50.

Himax Technologies (NASDAQ:HIMX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The semiconductor company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01. The business had revenue of $187.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $187.00 million. Himax Technologies had a negative return on equity of 0.14% and a negative net margin of 0.21%. Himax Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.03) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Himax Technologies, Inc. will post 0.1 earnings per share for the current year.

About Himax Technologies

Himax Technologies, Inc, a fabless semiconductor company, provides display imaging processing technologies worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Driver IC and Non-Driver Products. It offers display driver integrated circuits (ICs) and timing controllers used in televisions (TVs), laptops, monitors, mobile phones, tablets, digital cameras, car navigation, and other consumer electronics devices.

