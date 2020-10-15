Two Sigma Advisers LP Makes New $60,000 Investment in Edison Nation Inc (NASDAQ:EDNT)

Two Sigma Advisers LP bought a new position in shares of Edison Nation Inc (NASDAQ:EDNT) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 19,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $60,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP owned approximately 0.19% of Edison Nation as of its most recent SEC filing.

Separately, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Edison Nation during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $46,000. Institutional investors own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

Edison Nation stock opened at $1.71 on Thursday. Edison Nation Inc has a 52 week low of $1.32 and a 52 week high of $5.20. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $1.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.47. The stock has a market cap of $20.03 million, a P/E ratio of -0.92 and a beta of 0.77.

Edison Nation (NASDAQ:EDNT) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 18th. The company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter.

Edison Nation Company Profile

Edison Nation, Inc operates as a consumer product research and development, manufacturing, sales, and fulfillment company worldwide. The company also creates, manufactures, and markets products for the infants/toddlers under the Cloud b brand name through its e-commerce site and other online e-tailers, as well as specialty boutiques, gift stores, and retailers.

