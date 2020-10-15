Two Sigma Advisers LP Invests $57,000 in Neurotrope Inc (NASDAQ:NTRP)

Two Sigma Advisers LP purchased a new position in Neurotrope Inc (NASDAQ:NTRP) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 48,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $57,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP owned approximately 0.21% of Neurotrope as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

NASDAQ:NTRP opened at $1.08 on Thursday. Neurotrope Inc has a 1 year low of $0.64 and a 1 year high of $3.85. The stock has a market cap of $25.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.42 and a beta of 2.05. The business has a fifty day moving average of $1.12 and a 200-day moving average of $1.18.

Neurotrope (NASDAQ:NTRP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

Neurotrope, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of a product platform for the treatment of Alzheimer's disease. Its lead product candidate is bryostatin, a natural product isolated from a marine invertebrate organism, a bryozoan called Bugula neritina. The company also develops bryostatin for other neurodegenerative or cognitive diseases and dysfunctions, such as Fragile X syndrome, multiple sclerosis, and niemann-pick type C diseases.

