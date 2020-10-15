Two Sigma Advisers LP Buys New Shares in Axcella Health Inc (NASDAQ:AXLA)

Posted by on Oct 15th, 2020

Two Sigma Advisers LP bought a new stake in Axcella Health Inc (NASDAQ:AXLA) during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm bought 11,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $61,000.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in Axcella Health by 176.0% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,545 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 2,898 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in Axcella Health by 1,558.0% during the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 11,838 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 11,124 shares during the last quarter. Leap Investments LP acquired a new position in Axcella Health during the second quarter worth approximately $58,000. State of Wisconsin Investment Board acquired a new position in Axcella Health during the second quarter worth approximately $70,000. Finally, Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Axcella Health during the second quarter worth approximately $71,000. 68.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:AXLA opened at $4.94 on Thursday. Axcella Health Inc has a 12-month low of $2.25 and a 12-month high of $7.73. The stock has a market cap of $180.05 million, a PE ratio of -1.93 and a beta of 1.17. The business has a 50 day moving average of $4.76 and a 200-day moving average of $4.84. The company has a quick ratio of 11.31, a current ratio of 11.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

Axcella Health (NASDAQ:AXLA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.48) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.56) by $0.08. Equities research analysts expect that Axcella Health Inc will post -0.97 earnings per share for the current year.

AXLA has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. BTIG Research lowered their price target on Axcella Health from $28.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. SVB Leerink lowered their price target on Axcella Health from $20.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. B.Riley Securit reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Axcella Health in a research report on Thursday, September 24th. B. Riley assumed coverage on Axcella Health in a report on Friday, September 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $14.00 price objective for the company. Finally, ValuEngine cut Axcella Health from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, September 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.04.

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Axcella Health (NASDAQ:AXLA)

