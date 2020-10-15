Two Sigma Advisers LP Invests $65,000 in Washington Prime Group Inc (NYSE:WPG)

Two Sigma Advisers LP bought a new position in Washington Prime Group Inc (NYSE:WPG) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 77,387 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $65,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new stake in Washington Prime Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Two Sigma Securities LLC bought a new position in Washington Prime Group during the first quarter valued at $34,000. Bailard Inc. bought a new position in Washington Prime Group during the second quarter valued at $48,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in Washington Prime Group during the first quarter valued at $64,000. Finally, Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in Washington Prime Group during the second quarter valued at $74,000. Institutional investors own 58.87% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE WPG opened at $0.58 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $108.49 million, a PE ratio of -1.70 and a beta of 1.37. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $0.64 and a 200 day moving average of $0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.66, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 0.98. Washington Prime Group Inc has a one year low of $0.56 and a one year high of $4.69.

Washington Prime Group (NYSE:WPG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.43) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.55). Washington Prime Group had a negative return on equity of 7.77% and a negative net margin of 8.92%. On average, equities analysts predict that Washington Prime Group Inc will post 0.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on WPG shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Washington Prime Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, October 9th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Washington Prime Group from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd.

Washington Prime Group Profile

Washington Prime Group Inc is a retail REIT and a recognized leader in the ownership, management, acquisition and development of retail properties. The Company combines a national real estate portfolio with an investment grade balance sheet, leveraging its expertise across the entire shopping center sector to increase cash flow through rigorous management of assets and provide new opportunities to retailers looking for growth throughout the U.S.

