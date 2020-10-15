Two Sigma Advisers LP Buys 29,500 Shares of Gulfport Energy Co. (NASDAQ:GPOR)

Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its stake in Gulfport Energy Co. (NASDAQ:GPOR) by 94.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 60,700 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 29,500 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP’s holdings in Gulfport Energy were worth $66,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Gulfport Energy by 18.0% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,457,076 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $2,679,000 after acquiring an additional 375,653 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Gulfport Energy by 19.1% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,303,707 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $2,512,000 after buying an additional 368,838 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. acquired a new position in Gulfport Energy during the second quarter worth approximately $90,000. LSP Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Gulfport Energy by 42.1% during the second quarter. LSP Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,670,525 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $2,911,000 after buying an additional 791,515 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Gulfport Energy during the second quarter worth approximately $45,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.37% of the company’s stock.

Separately, ValuEngine downgraded Gulfport Energy from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Sell” and an average price target of $2.54.

Shares of GPOR stock opened at $0.34 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.45. The stock has a market cap of $54.44 million, a P/E ratio of -0.02 and a beta of 6.41. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.10. Gulfport Energy Co. has a 1 year low of $0.33 and a 1 year high of $3.88.

Gulfport Energy (NASDAQ:GPOR) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.30. Gulfport Energy had a positive return on equity of 8.08% and a negative net margin of 311.10%. The firm had revenue of $132.41 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $214.40 million. Analysts forecast that Gulfport Energy Co. will post 0.16 EPS for the current year.

Gulfport Energy Profile

Gulfport Energy Corporation engages in the acquisition, exploration, exploitation, and production of natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids (NGLs) in North America. Its principal properties include Utica Shale covering an area of approximately 241,000 gross acres primarily in Eastern Ohio; and SCOOP that comprise leasehold interests in approximately 66,000 gross surface acres located in Oklahoma.

