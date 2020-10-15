Two Sigma Advisers LP Sells 11,500 Shares of Orchard Therapeutics PLC – (NASDAQ:ORTX)

Posted by on Oct 15th, 2020

Two Sigma Advisers LP trimmed its stake in shares of Orchard Therapeutics PLC – (NASDAQ:ORTX) by 50.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,500 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,500 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP’s holdings in Orchard Therapeutics were worth $69,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pathstone Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in Orchard Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Leap Investments LP bought a new position in Orchard Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at $73,000. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its position in Orchard Therapeutics by 41.6% during the first quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 11,637 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 3,420 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in Orchard Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at $87,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in Orchard Therapeutics by 328.4% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 12,933 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,000 after purchasing an additional 9,914 shares during the last quarter. 70.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ ORTX opened at $4.27 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 6.07, a quick ratio of 6.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. Orchard Therapeutics PLC – has a 12 month low of $3.83 and a 12 month high of $15.93. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.94. The stock has a market cap of $415.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.33 and a beta of 1.05.

Orchard Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ORTX) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.48) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.43) by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $0.60 million for the quarter. Analysts forecast that Orchard Therapeutics PLC – will post -1.84 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on ORTX shares. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Orchard Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 10th. Oppenheimer cut their target price on shares of Orchard Therapeutics from $26.00 to $16.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Orchard Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.00.

Orchard Therapeutics Profile

Orchard Therapeutics plc, integrated biopharmaceutical company, develops gene therapies for serious and life-threatening rare diseases. The company's gene therapy approach seeks to transform a patient's hematopoietic stem cells into a gene-modified drug product to treat the patient's disease through a single administration.

