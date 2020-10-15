Two Sigma Advisers LP Purchases 36,200 Shares of Palatin Technologies, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:PTN)

Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its stake in Palatin Technologies, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:PTN) by 35.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 138,307 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 36,200 shares during the quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP’s holdings in Palatin Technologies were worth $71,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Palatin Technologies by 130.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,374,100 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $704,000 after buying an additional 778,100 shares during the period. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Palatin Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at about $339,000. Jane Street Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Palatin Technologies by 4,864.2% in the 2nd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 1,079,071 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $552,000 after acquiring an additional 1,057,334 shares in the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Palatin Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at about $77,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of Palatin Technologies by 11,056.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 481,191 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $247,000 after acquiring an additional 476,878 shares in the last quarter.

Get Palatin Technologies alerts:

NYSEAMERICAN PTN opened at $0.45 on Thursday. Palatin Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $0.36 and a 1-year high of $0.90.

Palatin Technologies (NYSEAMERICAN:PTN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, September 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.01). During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.23 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Palatin Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 29th.

About Palatin Technologies

Palatin Technologies, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops targeted, receptor-specific therapeutics for the treatment of various diseases in the United States. The company's principal product is Vyleesi, an on demand subcutaneous injectable product that has completed Phase III clinical studies for the treatment of premenopausal women with acquired, generalized hypoactive sexual desire disorder.

See Also: Average Daily Trade Volume – ADTV

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PTN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Palatin Technologies, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:PTN).

Receive News & Ratings for Palatin Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Palatin Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.