Two Sigma Advisers LP Invests $71,000 in Cellectar Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ:CLRB)

Two Sigma Advisers LP bought a new position in Cellectar Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ:CLRB) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm bought 55,300 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $71,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP owned 0.21% of Cellectar Biosciences at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of CLRB. Wedbush Securities Inc. bought a new stake in Cellectar Biosciences during the 2nd quarter valued at about $52,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC grew its stake in shares of Cellectar Biosciences by 84.4% in the second quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 128,321 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $164,000 after acquiring an additional 58,721 shares during the period. Quilter Plc bought a new stake in shares of Cellectar Biosciences in the second quarter worth approximately $175,000. Finally, Worth Venture Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cellectar Biosciences in the second quarter worth approximately $511,000. 11.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of CLRB opened at $1.26 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $1.20 and its 200 day moving average is $1.35. Cellectar Biosciences Inc has a fifty-two week low of $1.01 and a fifty-two week high of $3.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.55 million, a PE ratio of -0.88 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 6.94 and a current ratio of 6.94.

Cellectar Biosciences (NASDAQ:CLRB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.26) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.02. As a group, research analysts forecast that Cellectar Biosciences Inc will post -0.89 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on CLRB. Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of Cellectar Biosciences in a report on Wednesday, July 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $5.00 price objective on the stock. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $3.00 price target on shares of Cellectar Biosciences in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Cellectar Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Maxim Group began coverage on shares of Cellectar Biosciences in a report on Tuesday, June 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $3.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Cellectar Biosciences presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $4.50.

Cellectar Biosciences Profile

Cellectar Biosciences, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of drugs for the treatment of cancer. Its lead phospholipid drug conjugate (PDC) candidate is CLR 131, which is in Phase II clinical study in patients with relapsed or refractory (R/R) multiple myeloma (MM) and a range of B-cell malignancies, as well as in Phase I clinical study for R/R MM.

