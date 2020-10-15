Two Sigma Advisers LP Purchases 16,717 Shares of DIRTT Environmental (NASDAQ:DRTT)

Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its position in DIRTT Environmental (NASDAQ:DRTT) by 36.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 62,200 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,717 shares during the quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP owned 0.07% of DIRTT Environmental worth $75,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of DIRTT Environmental by 66.0% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,479,926 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,529,000 after purchasing an additional 985,761 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in DIRTT Environmental during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $269,000. Two Sigma Investments LP increased its holdings in DIRTT Environmental by 678.5% during the 1st quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 622,112 shares of the company’s stock worth $635,000 after acquiring an additional 542,200 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in DIRTT Environmental during the 1st quarter worth approximately $55,000. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its holdings in DIRTT Environmental by 763.0% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 43,997 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 38,899 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.47% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DRTT opened at $1.49 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $129.16 million and a P/E ratio of -18.62. The company has a quick ratio of 1.99, a current ratio of 2.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.36. DIRTT Environmental has a twelve month low of $0.71 and a twelve month high of $4.96.

DIRTT Environmental (NASDAQ:DRTT) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.09. DIRTT Environmental had a negative net margin of 3.36% and a negative return on equity of 5.73%. The firm had revenue of $42.16 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $39.20 million. Sell-side analysts expect that DIRTT Environmental will post -0.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on DRTT. Raymond James reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $2.00 target price on shares of DIRTT Environmental in a report on Friday, July 31st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of DIRTT Environmental from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd.

DIRTT Environmental Solutions Ltd. engages in the manufacture of customized interiors. It produces its products by using three dimensional design, configuration and manufacturing software, and in-house manufacturing of its prefabricated interior construction solutions. The company was founded by Geoff Gosling, Barrie Loberg, Kristin Moore, and Mogens F.

