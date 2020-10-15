Two Sigma Advisers LP Decreases Stock Holdings in SunOpta Inc. (NASDAQ:STKL)

Two Sigma Advisers LP trimmed its position in shares of SunOpta Inc. (NASDAQ:STKL) (TSE:SOY) by 24.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 16,224 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,200 shares during the quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP’s holdings in SunOpta were worth $76,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of SunOpta by 2,814.6% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 8,190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 7,909 shares during the last quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new position in shares of SunOpta during the second quarter valued at about $51,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in SunOpta in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $57,000. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in SunOpta by 374.8% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 12,956 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 10,227 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in SunOpta in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $71,000. 66.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of STKL opened at $7.78 on Thursday. SunOpta Inc. has a 52-week low of $1.30 and a 52-week high of $8.05. The company has a market capitalization of $698.01 million, a PE ratio of -29.92 and a beta of 1.91. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16.

SunOpta (NASDAQ:STKL) (TSE:SOY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $310.94 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $294.70 million. SunOpta had a negative return on equity of 5.45% and a negative net margin of 1.05%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that SunOpta Inc. will post -0.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of SunOpta from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 1st. BidaskClub raised shares of SunOpta from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 17th. DA Davidson initiated coverage on shares of SunOpta in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $8.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of SunOpta from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.50 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. Finally, Lake Street Capital increased their target price on SunOpta from $4.00 to $6.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. SunOpta currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $7.17.

In other SunOpta news, major shareholder Ardsley Advisory Partners Lp sold 100,000 shares of SunOpta stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.57, for a total value of $657,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 3.46% of the company’s stock.

SunOpta Inc manufactures and sells plant-based and fruit-based food and beverage products to retail customers, foodservice distributors, branded food companies, and food manufacturers; and sources and produces organic and non-genetically modified (non-GMO) ingredients for food industry worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Global Ingredients, Plant-Based Foods and Beverages, and Fruit-Based Foods and Beverages.

