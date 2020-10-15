Two Sigma Advisers LP Sells 19,100 Shares of ION Geophysical Co. (NYSE:IO)

Two Sigma Advisers LP trimmed its stake in shares of ION Geophysical Co. (NYSE:IO) by 36.6% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 33,113 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 19,100 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP’s holdings in ION Geophysical were worth $77,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of ION Geophysical by 189.8% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 46,371 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 30,371 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its stake in shares of ION Geophysical by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 324,313 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $412,000 after buying an additional 10,818 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in ION Geophysical by 12.8% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 47,607 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 5,400 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in ION Geophysical by 11.1% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 50,180 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $117,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new position in ION Geophysical in the 2nd quarter valued at about $431,000. 25.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently commented on IO. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $4.00 target price on shares of ION Geophysical in a report on Friday, August 7th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of ION Geophysical from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. ION Geophysical presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $2.88.

Shares of NYSE:IO opened at $1.63 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $24.46 million, a PE ratio of -0.90 and a beta of 3.98. ION Geophysical Co. has a 52 week low of $1.13 and a 52 week high of $9.79. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $1.66 and its 200-day moving average is $2.12.

ION Geophysical (NYSE:IO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.85) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.73) by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $22.73 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.97 million. Research analysts anticipate that ION Geophysical Co. will post -1.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ION Geophysical

ION Geophysical Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides a suite of services and products for seismic data acquisition and processing in Latin America, North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Africa, the Middle East, and internationally. The company operates in two segments: E&P Technology & Services and Operations Optimization.

