Two Sigma Advisers LP Purchases Shares of 20,900 Milestone Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:MIST)

Two Sigma Advisers LP purchased a new stake in shares of Milestone Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:MIST) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 20,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $79,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP owned 0.08% of Milestone Pharmaceuticals as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. UBS Group AG bought a new position in shares of Milestone Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. California Public Employees Retirement System purchased a new stake in shares of Milestone Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at about $120,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Milestone Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at about $125,000. Finally, K2 Principal Fund L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Milestone Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth approximately $642,000. 39.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Milestone Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $7.07 on Thursday. Milestone Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a 12 month low of $1.69 and a 12 month high of $23.25. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.68 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5.24. The firm has a market cap of $174.70 million, a PE ratio of -2.86 and a beta of 4.67.

Milestone Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MIST) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.53) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.51) by ($0.02). As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Milestone Pharmaceuticals Inc. will post -2.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have weighed in on MIST. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Milestone Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, August 15th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Milestone Pharmaceuticals from $3.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd. Cowen boosted their price target on shares of Milestone Pharmaceuticals from $6.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Milestone Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. Finally, Oppenheimer raised shares of Milestone Pharmaceuticals from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $18.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.35.

In other news, major shareholder De Solidarite Des Travai Fonds sold 19,863 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.10, for a total transaction of $160,890.30. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 2,754,920 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,314,852. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 4.16% of the company’s stock.

Milestone Pharmaceuticals Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes etripamil for the treatment of cardiovascular indications. It is developing etripamil, a novel channel blocker, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of paroxysmal supraventricular tachycardia in the United States and Canada, as well as for the treatment of atrial fibrillation, angina, and other cardiovascular indications.

