Two Sigma Advisers LP Sells 2,900 Shares of Colony Credit Real Estate Inc (NYSE:CLNC)

Two Sigma Advisers LP reduced its stake in shares of Colony Credit Real Estate Inc (NYSE:CLNC) by 20.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 11,400 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,900 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP’s holdings in Colony Credit Real Estate were worth $80,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of CLNC. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new position in shares of Colony Credit Real Estate in the first quarter worth about $46,000. NJ State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan bought a new position in shares of Colony Credit Real Estate in the first quarter worth about $55,000. Sigma Planning Corp bought a new position in shares of Colony Credit Real Estate in the second quarter worth about $72,000. ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Colony Credit Real Estate in the second quarter worth about $80,000. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new position in shares of Colony Credit Real Estate in the first quarter worth about $93,000. Institutional investors own 32.08% of the company’s stock.

CLNC stock opened at $5.21 on Thursday. Colony Credit Real Estate Inc has a twelve month low of $2.46 and a twelve month high of $14.74. The company has a market cap of $669.92 million, a PE ratio of -1.06 and a beta of 1.64. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.55. The company has a quick ratio of 2.21, a current ratio of 2.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87.

Colony Credit Real Estate (NYSE:CLNC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.08. Colony Credit Real Estate had a positive return on equity of 0.75% and a negative net margin of 600.37%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Colony Credit Real Estate Inc will post 0.61 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently commented on CLNC. ValuEngine lowered Colony Credit Real Estate from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, September 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Colony Credit Real Estate from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 27th. Finally, Raymond James reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Colony Credit Real Estate in a research report on Thursday, August 20th.

In related news, General Counsel David A. Palame acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 23rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $4.70 per share, with a total value of $47,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the general counsel now owns 84,395 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $396,656.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Colony Credit Real Estate, Inc operates as a commercial real estate (CRE) credit real estate investment trust in the United States. It focuses on originating, acquiring, financing, and managing a portfolio of CRE senior mortgage loans, mezzanine loans, preferred equity, debt securities, and net leased properties.

