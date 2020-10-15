Two Sigma Advisers LP Takes $80,000 Position in Energy Fuels Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:UUUU)

Two Sigma Advisers LP bought a new stake in shares of Energy Fuels Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:UUUU) (TSE:EFR) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 52,800 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $80,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of UUUU. TCF National Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Energy Fuels during the second quarter valued at $31,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in Energy Fuels by 51.8% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 28,697 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 9,790 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in Energy Fuels by 45.9% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 28,061 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 8,823 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in Energy Fuels in the first quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new position in Energy Fuels in the second quarter worth about $40,000.

In related news, Director Alex G. Morrison acquired 18,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 24th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $1.59 per share, for a total transaction of $28,620.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 108,060 shares in the company, valued at approximately $171,815.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Shares of Energy Fuels stock opened at $1.67 on Thursday. Energy Fuels Inc has a one year low of $0.78 and a one year high of $2.35.

Energy Fuels (NYSEAMERICAN:UUUU) (TSE:EFR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 31st. The basic materials company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $0.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.84 million.

UUUU has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Noble Financial reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Energy Fuels in a report on Thursday, October 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Energy Fuels from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, August 7th. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $3.00 target price on shares of Energy Fuels in a report on Wednesday, September 16th.

Energy Fuels Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the extraction, recovery, exploration, and sale of uranium in the United States. It operates in two segments, Conventional Uranium and ISR Uranium. The company owns and operates the Nichols Ranch uranium recovery facility located in Wyoming; the Alta Mesa project located in Texas; and the White Mesa Mill located in Utah.

