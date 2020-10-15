Two Sigma Advisers LP Sells 20,000 Shares of RR Donnelley & Sons Co (NYSE:RRD)

Two Sigma Advisers LP decreased its stake in RR Donnelley & Sons Co (NYSE:RRD) by 23.0% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 66,978 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 20,000 shares during the quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP’s holdings in RR Donnelley & Sons were worth $80,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its holdings in shares of RR Donnelley & Sons by 48.4% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 35,672 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 11,635 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its holdings in shares of RR Donnelley & Sons by 6.2% in the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 342,246 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $407,000 after buying an additional 19,881 shares during the last quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of RR Donnelley & Sons in the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in shares of RR Donnelley & Sons by 39.6% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 126,730 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $121,000 after buying an additional 35,962 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department increased its holdings in shares of RR Donnelley & Sons by 296.7% in the 2nd quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 94,650 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $112,000 after buying an additional 70,792 shares during the last quarter. 75.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, ValuEngine raised shares of RR Donnelley & Sons from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd.

Shares of RR Donnelley & Sons stock opened at $1.28 on Thursday. RR Donnelley & Sons Co has a 52-week low of $0.72 and a 52-week high of $4.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $91.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.62 and a beta of 2.57. The company has a fifty day moving average of $1.34 and a 200-day moving average of $1.25.

RR Donnelley & Sons (NYSE:RRD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 28th. The business services provider reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.07. RR Donnelley & Sons had a negative net margin of 2.54% and a negative return on equity of 18.49%. The company had revenue of $1.16 billion during the quarter.

RR Donnelley & Sons Company Profile

R.R. Donnelley & Sons Company, an integrated communications provider, enables organizations to create, manage, deliver, and optimize their multichannel marketing and business communications. It operates through Business Services and Marketing Solutions segments. The Business Services segment offers commercial printing products and branded materials, including manuals, publications, brochures, business cards, flyers, post cards, posters, and promotional items; and specialized transportation and distribution services.

