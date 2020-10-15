Two Sigma Advisers LP Purchases 9,300 Shares of Houghton Mifflin Harcourt (NASDAQ:HMHC)

Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its position in Houghton Mifflin Harcourt (NASDAQ:HMHC) by 23.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 48,900 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,300 shares during the quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP’s holdings in Houghton Mifflin Harcourt were worth $89,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Houghton Mifflin Harcourt by 33.8% in the second quarter. Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC now owns 28,884 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 7,300 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP raised its holdings in shares of Houghton Mifflin Harcourt by 40.1% in the first quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 32,530 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 9,316 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Houghton Mifflin Harcourt in the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC raised its holdings in shares of Houghton Mifflin Harcourt by 57.7% in the second quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 39,639 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 14,511 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Houghton Mifflin Harcourt by 58.6% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 40,908 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $77,000 after acquiring an additional 15,117 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.15% of the company’s stock.

HMHC opened at $2.69 on Thursday. Houghton Mifflin Harcourt has a 52-week low of $1.03 and a 52-week high of $6.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.34. The company has a market cap of $338.48 million, a P/E ratio of -0.76 and a beta of 1.40. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $2.18 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.97.

Houghton Mifflin Harcourt (NASDAQ:HMHC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The business services provider reported ($0.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.27) by ($0.03). Houghton Mifflin Harcourt had a negative net margin of 35.25% and a negative return on equity of 42.60%. The company had revenue of $251.22 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $264.14 million.

A number of brokerages have commented on HMHC. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $3.00 target price on shares of Houghton Mifflin Harcourt in a report on Sunday, July 5th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Houghton Mifflin Harcourt from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $1.00 to $2.50 in a report on Monday, October 5th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Houghton Mifflin Harcourt from $2.20 to $2.50 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 10th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Houghton Mifflin Harcourt from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, October 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Houghton Mifflin Harcourt from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, August 8th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Houghton Mifflin Harcourt currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $2.50.

Houghton Mifflin Harcourt Profile

Houghton Mifflin Harcourt Company, a learning company, provides curriculum, supplemental, intervention solutions, and professional learning services worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Education and HMH Books & Media. The Education segment provides educational products, technology platforms, and services, including print and digital content in the form of textbooks, digital courseware, instructional aids, educational assessment, and intervention solutions for students.

