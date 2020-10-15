Two Sigma Advisers LP Takes Position in Aspen Aerogels Inc (NYSE:ASPN)

Two Sigma Advisers LP bought a new stake in Aspen Aerogels Inc (NYSE:ASPN) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 13,600 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $89,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP owned about 0.05% of Aspen Aerogels at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Aspen Aerogels in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $607,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Aspen Aerogels in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $332,000. Jane Street Group LLC raised its position in Aspen Aerogels by 72.7% in the 2nd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 35,075 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $231,000 after purchasing an additional 14,760 shares during the last quarter. PDT Partners LLC bought a new position in Aspen Aerogels in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $78,000. Finally, Driehaus Capital Management LLC raised its position in Aspen Aerogels by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC now owns 428,350 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,819,000 after purchasing an additional 2,339 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.23% of the company’s stock.

ASPN has been the subject of several research analyst reports. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 price objective on shares of Aspen Aerogels in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 target price on shares of Aspen Aerogels in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Northland Securities began coverage on shares of Aspen Aerogels in a research report on Wednesday, September 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $11.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Aspen Aerogels from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $10.18.

Shares of ASPN stock opened at $11.02 on Thursday. Aspen Aerogels Inc has a 12-month low of $4.09 and a 12-month high of $14.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $295.83 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.45 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a quick ratio of 2.55, a current ratio of 3.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $9.91 and a 200-day moving average of $7.37.

Aspen Aerogels (NYSE:ASPN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The construction company reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $24.64 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.60 million. Aspen Aerogels had a negative net margin of 8.97% and a negative return on equity of 19.00%. Research analysts expect that Aspen Aerogels Inc will post -0.63 earnings per share for the current year.

About Aspen Aerogels

Aspen Aerogels, Inc, an aerogel technology company, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells aerogel insulation products primarily for use in the energy infrastructure and building materials markets worldwide. The company provides Pyrogel XT-E that reduces the risk of corrosion under insulation in energy infrastructure operating systems; Pyrogel HPS for applications within the power generation market with operating temperatures greater than 400 C; Pyrogel XTF to provide strong protection against fire; Cryogel Z for sub-ambient and cryogenic applications in the energy infrastructure market; and Spaceloft Subsea for use in pipe-in-pipe applications in offshore oil production.

