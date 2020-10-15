Two Sigma Advisers LP Makes New Investment in OncoCyte Corp (NYSEAMERICAN:OCX)

Two Sigma Advisers LP acquired a new position in OncoCyte Corp (NYSEAMERICAN:OCX) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 43,100 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $82,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP owned approximately 0.06% of OncoCyte at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of OCX. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in OncoCyte in the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new position in shares of OncoCyte in the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of OncoCyte in the 2nd quarter worth about $51,000. American International Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of OncoCyte by 99.7% in the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 26,457 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 13,210 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of OncoCyte by 63.4% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 31,367 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 12,174 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEAMERICAN:OCX opened at $1.75 on Thursday. OncoCyte Corp has a fifty-two week low of $1.15 and a fifty-two week high of $3.51.

OncoCyte (NYSEAMERICAN:OCX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $0.14 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.04 million.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of OncoCyte from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 1st. Benchmark decreased their price target on shares of OncoCyte from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “speculative buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $2.00 price target on shares of OncoCyte in a research note on Friday, October 2nd. Lake Street Capital reduced their price objective on shares of OncoCyte from $6.00 to $4.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 30th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered shares of OncoCyte from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 30th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $3.83.

In related news, CEO Ronald Asbury Andrews purchased 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $1.35 per share, with a total value of $54,000.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 102,698 shares in the company, valued at approximately $138,642.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In the last ninety days, insiders have bought 55,000 shares of company stock worth $73,850.

OncoCyte Corporation focuses on the development and commercialization of novel and non-invasive blood and urine (liquid biopsy) diagnostic tests for the early detection of cancer. The company is developing diagnostic tests using genetic and protein markers expressed in various types of cancer. It develops diagnostic tests based on liquid biopsies using blood or urine samples for detecting lung, bladder, and breast cancer.

