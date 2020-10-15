Two Sigma Advisers LP Takes $89,000 Position in VolitionRX Ltd (NYSEAMERICAN:VNRX)

Two Sigma Advisers LP acquired a new stake in VolitionRX Ltd (NYSEAMERICAN:VNRX) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 22,800 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $89,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lagoda Investment Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of VolitionRX by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Lagoda Investment Management L.P. now owns 1,845,144 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $5,738,000 after buying an additional 26,650 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of VolitionRX by 9.9% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 220,625 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $686,000 after acquiring an additional 19,900 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of VolitionRX during the 2nd quarter worth about $535,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of VolitionRX by 193.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 77,348 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $301,000 after acquiring an additional 50,982 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of VolitionRX by 328.8% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 65,967 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $257,000 after acquiring an additional 50,583 shares in the last quarter.

VNRX opened at $3.71 on Thursday. VolitionRX Ltd has a 52 week low of $2.22 and a 52 week high of $6.20.

VolitionRX (NYSEAMERICAN:VNRX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 13th. The medical research company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $0.01 million for the quarter.

In other news, insider Jason Bradley Md Terrell sold 19,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.23, for a total value of $62,985.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 34,949 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $112,885.27. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Martin Charles Faulkes sold 65,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.21, for a total value of $208,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,505,943 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,834,077.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on VNRX. Maxim Group began coverage on VolitionRX in a research report on Monday, August 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $8.00 target price on the stock. Aegis cut their target price on VolitionRX from $10.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 19th.

VolitionRX Company Profile

VolitionRX Limited, a life sciences company, engages in the development of blood tests to help diagnose a range of cancers and other diseases worldwide. The company develops blood-based Nu.Q immunoassays to detect specific biomarkers. VolitionRX Limited is based in Singapore.

