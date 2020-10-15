Two Sigma Advisers LP Acquires 7,000 Shares of Intrepid Potash, Inc. (NYSE:IPI)

Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its holdings in Intrepid Potash, Inc. (NYSE:IPI) by 8.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 89,227 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,000 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP owned 0.67% of Intrepid Potash worth $88,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Intrepid Potash by 6.0% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,359,211 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,087,000 after purchasing an additional 77,305 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Intrepid Potash during the second quarter worth about $130,000. Two Sigma Investments LP grew its position in Intrepid Potash by 304.1% during the first quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 311,651 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $249,000 after buying an additional 234,531 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado grew its position in Intrepid Potash by 88.3% during the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 37,546 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 17,605 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its position in Intrepid Potash by 180.3% during the first quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 83,374 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 53,634 shares in the last quarter.

NYSE IPI opened at $10.13 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $9.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.69. The company has a market capitalization of $134.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.21 and a beta of 1.83. Intrepid Potash, Inc. has a 1-year low of $6.00 and a 1-year high of $34.10.

Intrepid Potash (NYSE:IPI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 3rd. The basic materials company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $37.72 million for the quarter. Intrepid Potash had a negative net margin of 6.84% and a negative return on equity of 2.05%. On average, analysts predict that Intrepid Potash, Inc. will post -0.92 earnings per share for the current year.

IPI has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. UBS Group lifted their target price on Intrepid Potash from $0.55 to $0.60 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Intrepid Potash from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 20th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Intrepid Potash from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 17th.

Intrepid Potash Profile

Intrepid Potash, Inc produces and sells potash and langbeinite products in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Potash, Trio, and Oilfield Solutions. The Potash segment offers muriate of potash or potassium chloride for use as a fertilizer input in the agricultural market; as a component in drilling and fracturing fluids for oil and gas wells, as well as an input to other industrial processes in the industrial market; and as a nutrient supplement in the animal feed market.

