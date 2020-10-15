Two Sigma Advisers LP Sells 3,800 Shares of Golden Ocean Group Ltd (NASDAQ:GOGL)

Two Sigma Advisers LP lowered its stake in shares of Golden Ocean Group Ltd (NASDAQ:GOGL) by 13.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 23,680 shares of the shipping company’s stock after selling 3,800 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP’s holdings in Golden Ocean Group were worth $92,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of Golden Ocean Group by 198.0% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 567,405 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $1,776,000 after buying an additional 377,010 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Golden Ocean Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $801,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in shares of Golden Ocean Group by 25.0% during the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 38,840 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $151,000 after buying an additional 7,765 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP raised its position in shares of Golden Ocean Group by 32.9% during the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 252,746 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $976,000 after buying an additional 62,590 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its position in shares of Golden Ocean Group by 136.3% during the first quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 34,576 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $108,000 after buying an additional 19,946 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 12.31% of the company’s stock.

GOGL stock opened at $3.74 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $3.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.66. Golden Ocean Group Ltd has a fifty-two week low of $2.52 and a fifty-two week high of $6.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a current ratio of 0.41. The firm has a market cap of $535.86 million, a PE ratio of -4.35 and a beta of 1.55.

Golden Ocean Group (NASDAQ:GOGL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 18th. The shipping company reported ($0.29) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $116.25 million for the quarter. Golden Ocean Group had a positive return on equity of 0.09% and a negative net margin of 17.33%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on GOGL. BidaskClub lowered shares of Golden Ocean Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, October 10th. DNB Markets raised shares of Golden Ocean Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Golden Ocean Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Golden Ocean Group has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Golden Ocean Group Limited, a shipping company, engages in the transportation of bulk commodities worldwide. It owns and operates a fleet of dry bulk vessels, including Newcastlemax, Capesize, Panamax, and Ultramax vessels in the spot and time charter markets. The company transports bulk commodities, such as ores, coal, grains, and fertilizers.

