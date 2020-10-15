20,800 Shares in Chromadex Corp (NASDAQ:CDXC) Bought by Two Sigma Advisers LP

Two Sigma Advisers LP acquired a new position in shares of Chromadex Corp (NASDAQ:CDXC) in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor acquired 20,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $95,000.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Chromadex by 2.4% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 698,422 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,277,000 after acquiring an additional 16,124 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Chromadex by 17.8% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 587,632 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,915,000 after buying an additional 88,699 shares in the last quarter. Sycale Advisors NY LLC raised its holdings in Chromadex by 14.2% during the second quarter. Sycale Advisors NY LLC now owns 359,746 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,651,000 after buying an additional 44,721 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Chromadex by 27.4% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 138,848 shares of the company’s stock valued at $637,000 after buying an additional 29,849 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new position in Chromadex during the second quarter valued at about $532,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 22.93% of the company’s stock.

Get Chromadex alerts:

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 target price on shares of Chromadex in a report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Chromadex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. BidaskClub raised Chromadex from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, October 9th. Oppenheimer raised their price target on Chromadex from $6.00 to $9.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. Finally, B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $7.00 price target on shares of Chromadex in a research report on Tuesday, July 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $7.19.

Shares of NASDAQ:CDXC opened at $5.13 on Thursday. Chromadex Corp has a 52-week low of $2.50 and a 52-week high of $6.00. The company has a market cap of $316.13 million, a P/E ratio of -11.93 and a beta of 1.75. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $4.54 and its 200-day moving average is $4.59.

Chromadex (NASDAQ:CDXC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.05. Chromadex had a negative return on equity of 103.66% and a negative net margin of 46.86%. The business had revenue of $15.29 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.56 million. Research analysts predict that Chromadex Corp will post -0.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Chromadex Profile

ChromaDex Corporation operates as a nutraceutical company. The company offers Nicotinamide riboside (NIAGEN), a novel form of vitamin B3 for enhancing nicotinamide adenine dinucleotide (NAD) level used for healthy aging; and Immulina, a spirulina extract and compound, which is used for improving human immune function.

Recommended Story: Example of operating income, EBIT and EBITDA

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CDXC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Chromadex Corp (NASDAQ:CDXC).

Receive News & Ratings for Chromadex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chromadex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.