Two Sigma Advisers LP Buys New Holdings in Capricor Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:CAPR)

Posted by on Oct 15th, 2020

Two Sigma Advisers LP bought a new stake in Capricor Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:CAPR) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 21,130 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $97,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP owned about 0.11% of Capricor Therapeutics as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CAPR. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in Capricor Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Capricor Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $264,000. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Capricor Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $59,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Capricor Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $179,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 4.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CAPR stock opened at $4.85 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 19.06 and a quick ratio of 19.06. The company has a market cap of $95.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.73 and a beta of 6.83. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.94. Capricor Therapeutics Inc has a 1-year low of $0.88 and a 1-year high of $12.32.

Capricor Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CAPR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.37) by $0.14. Capricor Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 66.94% and a negative net margin of 1,440.83%. The firm had revenue of $0.05 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.21 million.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on CAPR shares. Maxim Group started coverage on Capricor Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, August 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 target price for the company. ValuEngine raised Capricor Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 1st.

Capricor Therapeutics Company Profile

Capricor Therapeutics, Inc (NASDAQ:CAPR) is a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on the discovery, development and commercialization of first-in-class biological therapeutics for the treatment of rare disorders. Capricor’s lead candidate, CAP-1002, is an allogeneic cell therapy that is currently in clinical development for the treatment of Duchenne muscular dystrophy.

