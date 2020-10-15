Two Sigma Advisers LP Has $98,000 Position in Sientra Inc (NASDAQ:SIEN)

Two Sigma Advisers LP reduced its holdings in Sientra Inc (NASDAQ:SIEN) by 70.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 25,300 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 60,600 shares during the quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP owned about 0.05% of Sientra worth $98,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of SIEN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Sientra by 966.9% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,154,898 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $2,297,000 after buying an additional 1,046,648 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in Sientra by 26.2% during the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 425,663 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $847,000 after buying an additional 88,366 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in Sientra by 20.5% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 101,700 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $202,000 after buying an additional 17,300 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Sientra by 8.1% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 607,326 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,208,000 after buying an additional 45,605 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group grew its position in Sientra by 1.7% during the first quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,902,776 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $3,863,000 after buying an additional 31,763 shares in the last quarter. 76.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ SIEN opened at $4.29 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.85, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.87. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $3.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.41. The company has a market capitalization of $215.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.03 and a beta of 1.52. Sientra Inc has a 1-year low of $1.00 and a 1-year high of $9.71.

Sientra (NASDAQ:SIEN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 10th. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.68) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.45) by ($0.23). Sientra had a negative net margin of 140.76% and a negative return on equity of 130.33%. The company had revenue of $12.45 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.87 million. On average, analysts predict that Sientra Inc will post -1.6 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on SIEN. Maxim Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 target price on shares of Sientra in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Sientra from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 10th. SVB Leerink lifted their target price on Sientra from $5.30 to $6.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 price objective on shares of Sientra in a report on Friday, August 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $6.42.

Sientra, Inc, a medical aesthetics company, develops and sells medical aesthetics products to plastic surgeons in the United States. It operates through two segments, Breast Products and miraDry. The company offers silicone gel breast implants for use in breast augmentation and breast reconstruction procedures; breast tissue expanders; and scar management products under the Sientra, AlloX2, OPUS, Dermaspan, Softspan, and BIOCORNEUM brand names.

