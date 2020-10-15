Mayville Engineering Company, Inc. (NYSE:MEC) Shares Sold by Two Sigma Advisers LP

Two Sigma Advisers LP reduced its position in Mayville Engineering Company, Inc. (NYSE:MEC) by 26.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 12,500 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,500 shares during the quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP owned about 0.06% of Mayville Engineering worth $99,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Mayville Engineering during the 2nd quarter worth $419,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Mayville Engineering by 19.2% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 15,611 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,000 after acquiring an additional 2,518 shares during the period. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC boosted its holdings in Mayville Engineering by 16.8% during the 2nd quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 10,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after acquiring an additional 1,459 shares during the period. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. purchased a new position in Mayville Engineering during the 2nd quarter valued at about $100,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in Mayville Engineering by 34.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 35,583 shares of the company’s stock valued at $282,000 after acquiring an additional 9,108 shares during the period. 31.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Mayville Engineering alerts:

MEC opened at $9.20 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $184.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 153.33 and a beta of 0.22. Mayville Engineering Company, Inc. has a 52 week low of $3.89 and a 52 week high of $13.33. The business’s 50 day moving average is $9.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 2.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

Mayville Engineering (NYSE:MEC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.35) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.27) by ($0.08). Mayville Engineering had a return on equity of 0.55% and a net margin of 0.28%. The firm had revenue of $62.58 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $73.37 million. Equities analysts expect that Mayville Engineering Company, Inc. will post -0.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Mayville Engineering news, Director Craig E. Johnson sold 4,000 shares of Mayville Engineering stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.20, for a total value of $36,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,883 shares in the company, valued at approximately $109,323.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Craig E. Johnson sold 10,000 shares of Mayville Engineering stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.17, for a total value of $91,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 11,883 shares in the company, valued at $108,967.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. ValuEngine upgraded Mayville Engineering from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. TheStreet raised Mayville Engineering from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 17th. Citigroup raised their target price on Mayville Engineering from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. UBS Group raised Mayville Engineering from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Mayville Engineering from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $9.13.

Mayville Engineering Company Profile

Mayville Engineering Company, Inc operates as a contract manufacturer that serves the heavy and medium duty commercial vehicle, construction, powersports, agriculture, military, and other end markets in the United States. The company provides a range of prototyping and tooling, production fabrication, coating, assembly and aftermarket components.

Featured Story: Risk Tolerance

Receive News & Ratings for Mayville Engineering Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mayville Engineering and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.