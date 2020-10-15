Two Sigma Advisers LP Sells 6,400 Shares of Falcon Minerals Co. (NASDAQ:FLMN)

Two Sigma Advisers LP decreased its position in shares of Falcon Minerals Co. (NASDAQ:FLMN) by 17.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 30,900 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,400 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP’s holdings in Falcon Minerals were worth $99,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Janus Henderson Group PLC bought a new stake in Falcon Minerals during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in Falcon Minerals by 207.6% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 26,590 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 17,946 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in Falcon Minerals by 67.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 41,995 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,000 after acquiring an additional 16,984 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in Falcon Minerals during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $194,000. Finally, Gabelli Funds LLC raised its stake in Falcon Minerals by 78.9% during the 1st quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 102,223 shares of the company’s stock worth $220,000 after acquiring an additional 45,098 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 33.71% of the company’s stock.

FLMN stock opened at $2.54 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $2.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.70. Falcon Minerals Co. has a fifty-two week low of $1.60 and a fifty-two week high of $7.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 2.41 and a current ratio of 2.41. The firm has a market cap of $218.50 million, a PE ratio of 16.93 and a beta of 1.48.

Falcon Minerals (NASDAQ:FLMN) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by $0.01. Falcon Minerals had a net margin of 14.06% and a return on equity of 2.82%. The firm had revenue of $6.12 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.20 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Falcon Minerals Co. will post 0.14 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on FLMN. Northland Securities reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $3.00 price objective on shares of Falcon Minerals in a research report on Friday, August 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Falcon Minerals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, June 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $5.00 price objective on shares of Falcon Minerals in a research report on Sunday, July 26th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $4.97.

Falcon Minerals Corporation acquires and owns mineral, royalty, and over-riding royalty interests in oil and natural gas properties in North America. It owns interests covering approximately 256,000 gross unit acres in the Eagle Ford Shale and Austin Chalk in Karnes, DeWitt, and Gonzales Counties in Texas, as well as approximately 75,000 gross unit acres in the Marcellus Shale across Pennsylvania, Ohio, and West Virginia.

