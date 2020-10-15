Inca One Gold (CVE:IO) Share Price Crosses Below 50 Day Moving Average of $0.64

Posted by on Oct 15th, 2020

Inca One Gold Corp (CVE:IO)’s share price crossed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.64 and traded as low as $0.59. Inca One Gold shares last traded at $0.60, with a volume of 11,012 shares changing hands.

Separately, Fundamental Research initiated coverage on Inca One Gold in a research note on Wednesday, August 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a C$1.44 price target for the company.

The firm’s 50 day moving average is C$0.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$0.46. The stock has a market cap of $18.43 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.14. The company has a current ratio of 2.30, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 84.49.

About Inca One Gold (CVE:IO)

Inca One Gold Corp. operates as a Canadian-based mineral resource and mineral processing company with a gold milling facility in Peru. It develops and processes gold-bearing material from legal small-scale miners, and produces loaded carbon for smelting and recovery of gold and silver off-site. The company was formerly known as Inca One Resources Corp.

