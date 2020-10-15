Dairy Farm International (LON:DFI) Share Price Crosses Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $99.89

Dairy Farm International Holdings Ltd (LON:DFI)’s stock price crossed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $99.89 and traded as low as $8.79. Dairy Farm International shares last traded at $8.79, with a volume of 2,700 shares changing hands.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 20th were paid a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 20th.

