Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund (NYSE:SBI) Share Price Passes Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $9.05

Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund Inc (NYSE:SBI)’s share price crossed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $9.05 and traded as low as $8.90. Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund shares last traded at $8.95, with a volume of 5,878 shares changing hands.

The business’s 50 day moving average is $9.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.70.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 20th will be given a dividend of $0.0235 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 19th. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.15%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund during the 2nd quarter valued at $57,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund during the 2nd quarter valued at $91,000. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund during the 3rd quarter valued at $108,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund by 12.5% during the 2nd quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 13,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor OS LLC purchased a new position in shares of Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund during the 2nd quarter valued at $118,000.

About Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund (NYSE:SBI)

Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. The fund is co-managed by Western Asset Management Company. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund invests in securities that provide income exempt from federal income tax.

