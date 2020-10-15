Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund (NYSE:SBI) Share Price Passes Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $9.05

Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund Inc (NYSE:SBI)’s share price crossed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $9.05 and traded as low as $8.90. Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund shares last traded at $8.95, with a volume of 5,878 shares changing hands.
The business’s 50 day moving average is $9.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.70.
The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 20th will be given a dividend of $0.0235 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 19th. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.15%.
About Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund (NYSE:SBI)
Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. The fund is co-managed by Western Asset Management Company. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund invests in securities that provide income exempt from federal income tax.
